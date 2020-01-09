Tenda Organizes Annual Meeting in Goa to Discuss Road Map for 2020

Tenda organized its annual meeting in Reo Resort, Goa on 3rd to 5th January 2020 under the leadership of John Dong, Director, Tenda India. The meet aimed to foster closer and stronger ties between multiple departments in the company and recognize those who have performed extraordinarily in their field.

Apart from inter-departmental activities, various discussions pertaining to company’s growth and scope also took place including last year’s assessment, 2020 Road Map, double-fold growth in SOHO (Small Home and Offices Devices) and launch of new range of Wi-Fi routers, Security Cameras, Smart Plugs and SMB products.

Many individuals were appreciated for their excellent performances and were awarded by the company. This includes Kaushal Singh who was awarded the Best Employee Award (Sales). The Company’s Ace Performer Award was given to Mohammed Aamir who heads Tenda’s E-Commerce Business and Rakesh Babu, Pre –Sales and Technical Manager was awarded Best Employee Support Award.

Speaking on the occasion, John Dong, Director, Tenda India said, “The motive behind our annual meeting is to introspect our efforts and plans for the future. We further discuss upon how to multiply our influence across the Indian market. Also, we appreciate our team for their yearly performances to boost their moral and spirits. During the annual meeting this year we discussed various plans and roadmap for the year 2020 and what all new products we will be launching and the verticals we will be venturing into.”