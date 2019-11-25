Tenda launches Wi-Fi Camera C80 in India

Tenda launches “C80” – HD Home Security Camera with Night Vision in India. C80 is a portable security camera that is equipped with features such as Night Vision and Motion Alarm sensors that keep the user’s home and belongings safe. It also comprises an in-built Microphone and speaker for two way audio communication.

Tenda C80 boasts of a 1080p HD lens with 10-metre IR-LED illumination distance and also supports 8x digital zoom for high-definition video recording offering a wide-ranging view 355° horizontal and 55° vertical coverage.

The newly launched C80 Security Camera offers a storage capacity of 128GB; recordings can be stored in SD/TF Card with the video recording for about 400 hours. One can also opt for Tenda’s Cloud Storage facility that comes with a 7 days free option.

The Inside of the camera is equipped with Hi3518EV200 Chipset for better performance. C80 is supported by both iPhone and Android smartphones. Teye App allows remote viewing to the users and with its App; one can receive instant notifications too.

Speaking on the launch, John Dong, Director, Tenda India commented, “With the introduction of our IP security camera in India, we are providing state of the art technologies to our potential users at a very honest price. Tenda C80 is a perfect blend of style, security & technology and comes with unique features such as night vision, motion sensors to keep a close eye on your belongings and any human interference.”