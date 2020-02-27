Tenda Launches Made in India Passive Product Premium 3+1 CCTV Cable

Tenda has launched its first Made in India Passive Networking Product Premium 3+1 CCTV Cable in India. With the launch, Tenda affirms its position as the leading provider in the elite club of brands offering dedicated CCTV cable in India. Apparently, Tenda is a leading player in the Wi-Fi router market with a wide range of routers available in all segments in the prevailing market.

The passive product primarily carries Power + Audio + Video + Video for smooth audio/video transmission in a CCTV setup. The CCTV cable is of 90 meters in length for extra-long coverage. Tenda Premium 3+1 CCTV Cable is a high quality shielded communication copper cable wire which is flame resistant. Also, it is Aluminium Alloy braiding and support Hybrid Cable.

This launch is particularly targeted to cater to the Surveillance Industry. According to a recent survey, Passive products market in India is roughly about INR 2000+ crores. With the introduction of Premium Coaxial 3+1 CCTV Cable, Tenda intends to grab a substantial market share in Indian CCTV Surveillance Market in the coming years. The passive products are exclusively available at all IT & surveillance resellers.

Speaking on the launch, John Dong, Director, Tenda India commented, “We are proud and super excited with our first Made in India product. Our new product is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision of Made in India and we at Tenda are fully supporting it. Tenda is a reputed name brand in CCTV equipment segment and with the launch of Premium Coaxial 3+1 CCTV Cable we intend to offer high standard and affordable CCTV cable.”