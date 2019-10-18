Tenda launches its Passive networking products in India

Tenda has launched its Passive Networking Product range in India. With this launch, Tenda joins the elite club of brands offering a complete range of networking solutions in India. Apparently, Tenda is a leading player in the Wi-Fi router market with a wide range of routers available in all segments in the prevailing market.

This Passive portfolio primarily offers end-user high speed Internet with increased Bandwidth and ultra-high-performance. Tenda has come up with a CAT 6 Cable, Patch Panel, Faceplate and Patch Cable which are newly available in the market. The Term “CAT” stands for Category and there is a general rule which states a higher number represents faster speeds and higher frequency.

This launch is particularly targeted to cater the Surveillance Industry, Government sector and hospitality requirements. According to a recent survey, Passive products market in India is roughly about INR 2000+ crores. With the introduction of Passive Networking Products, Tenda intends to grab a substantial market share of 20% by the year 2020.

Besides this, Tenda Passive products range comprises of the products like CAT 6 Cable: Available in 100 and 305 Meters Box Packaging, CAT 6 Patch Cable: Packaging of 2/ 3 / 5 and 10 meters and available in Grey and Blue colors, RJ45 Connectors, CAT6 I/O Jack: Available in White Color, Patch Panel: Available in 24 Ports, Fiber Patch Cords and Face Plate.

Speaking on the launch, John Dong, Director, Tenda India commented, “Tenda has a reputation for bringing the best products at honest pricing. Our passive product range certainly endorses our ideology and it will definitely fill in the gap with the expected quality and price gap in the industry. And our channel partners are equally elated with our latest product portfolio extension”.

“We are already the leaders in the Indian router segment and with our passive product range, we will cement our position as a complete networking range provider brand in Indian market”, added Dong.