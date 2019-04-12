Tenda introduces 4G LTE and VoLTE router, Tenda 4G680

Tenda introduces a new wireless 4G LTE and VoLTE router, the Tenda 4G680. Compliant with IEEE 802.11b/g/n standards, the 4G680 will offer a wireless data rate as high as 300 Mbps. With an embedded 4G LTE module, it will work with all the mainstream frequency bands for 4G LTE. With 4G LTE and Wi-Fi technology, the 4G680 allows you to enjoy lag-free HD streaming and fast downloading. In addition, the RJ11 port of the 4G680 connected to a telephone provides you with voice service, making the 4G680 your ideal choice for great value enjoyment of both internet and voice services.

It Supporting the latest generation 4G LTE Advanced network, the 4G680 can reach up to 150Mbps download speeds and 50Mbps upload speeds. Compliant with IEEE 802.11b/g/n standards, the 4G680 offers a wireless data rate as high as 300 Mbps, allowing you to enjoy lag-free HD streaming, fast downloading and uninterrupted video chat without dropouts. With 4G LTE, the 4G680 provides stable wireless connections to multiple devices 24/7 and performs handovers automatically to the wired networks once its WAN port is connected to a modem.4G680 works well with upstream devices, such as cable modem, fiber modem, and DSL modem.

With a WAN port, the 4G680 can also connect to a modem for internet access with a modem for internet access, the 4G680 offers a wired data rate as high as 1000 Mbps. WPA/WPA2 wireless encryption keeps your wireless network secure and your traffic safe, PAP and CHAP encryption allowing you to securely share your 4G LTE or 3G connections without worrying about unauthorized users accessing your network. The 4G680 supports local management as well as configuration via the Web UI, TELENET or OTA, and also allows you to manage it or monitor devices connected to it anywhere using the ACS (Automatic Configuration Server), compliant with TR-069 protocol. With a SIM card plugged into the 4G680, you can share a WiFi network with your smart devices, such as iPhones, iPads, personal computers, tablets, laptops, and smartphones to enjoy fast and stable internet and voice services. No configuration is required.

Intrigued by the new Tenda 4G680, John Dong, Director, Tenda India said, “This 4G router is more smart and stable than a cell phone hotspot. The best part of it is that just by the use of a SIM card users can enjoy an unbelievable experience of social media and streaming anywhere in India.”