Tenda Exhibits its Cutting-Edge Products at the IFSEC India Expo 2018

Tenda is showcased a wide array of networking devices at the IFSEC India Expo 2018 from 5 –7 December 2018 held at the Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.The wide range of products being exhibited by Tenda include the Tenda O1, an Outdoor and Indoor CPE which has been of star interest for all the System Integrators who were looking for lift security solution, the Tenda I9, a 300mbps wireless access point which got a good response as well due to its affordable price point, the mesh duos Nova MW3 and Nova MW6 that are acquiring more queries then ever due to increase in smart home and wider requirement of Wi-Fi is making mesh a go-to-solution.The Tenda PoE switches set themselves apart and practical with their 250-meter transmission and 6KV lightning protection, and the W15E hotspot load balance router was of equal interest to people building cafe Wi-Fi or public Wi-Fi zones.

IFSEC has become the pre-eminent authority on the global security and fire industry. By bringing together product and solution providers with both channel partners and senior decision makers from government and private sectors, the IFSEC events and community provide the perfect platform for our clients to meet their objectives through thought leadership, product & solution showcases and year-round networking. Some of the key products being exhibited are listed below:

Tenda O1: The Tenda O1 comes equipped with an 8dBi directional antenna to provide an efficient way to pick up and maintain a stable signal for a wireless network connection ranging up to 500 meters hence providing an optimized transmission quality. It adopts the auto-bridging technology through which two CPE can connect to each other automatically.

Equipped with IP64 waterproof enclosure and high-quality hardware design, O1 can work in various weather conditions. The Tenda O1 also comes with centralized management software that helps users to easily manage all the devices in their network from a single computer i.e. the CPE Assistant.

Tenda I9: The Tenda I9 works in the 2.4GHz band and have 300Mbps bandwidth support. It has 2 built-in high gain omnidirectional MIMO antennas which give powerful WIFI signal penetration and coverage and provide justified network to all devices as per their usage. Through the built-in revolutionary multiple anti-interference technologies, the Tenda I9 can automatically choose the optimal channel which improves the quality of the wireless signal making the wireless network more stable reducing interference.

The I9 supports hollow scheduling and limited weakness signal terminal access. It can allocate the resources of wireless reasonably. It can adjust the threshold of low signal terminal access; reject the terminal access of low signal strength, which make sure the wireless network is more high-speed.

It has support to multi-SSID feature to support VLAN and SSID binding. According to the connection to different SSID, it can distinguish the internet access and data access rights which protect network data security. The Tenda I9 supports centralized management of wireless controllers, automatically detects and recognizes AP. In a wireless network, only one wireless controller can be used to manage all AP and can monitor the operation of the whole network in real time. making it an optimum device for Small offices, Budget hotels etc.

Nova MW3: With support for Concurrent 40 users and 3500 Sq. ft area coverage, Nova MW3 is an ideal device for people owning big houses and villa, MW3 is designed to satisfy customer’s requirement of wall-mount as well as the desk-mount feature. With MIMO & Beamforming technology, Nova MW3 makes sure that signals are distributed uniformly to all assigned devices. Tenda Wi-Fi app is of great assistance while managing Tenda Nova devices with comfort.

Nova MW6: Nova MW6 is powered with Mesh technology, a set of three units covers home up to 6,000 square feet with strong Wi-Fi signals. It supports up to 90 users at a stretch. The MW6 is a Gigabit router. The working of the MW3 and MW6 is same but the MW6 has some of its own upgrades.