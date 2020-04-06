Tenda C80 Wi-Fi Security Camera & AC8 Wi-Fi Router available on Amazon at lighting discount

Tenda is set to offer you a colorful deal this Holi. Tenda’s 2 most sold devices – C80 Wi-Fi Security Camera and AC8 Wi-Fi Router are available at a discounted prices .

Tenda C80 Wi-Fi Security Camera:

C80 is a portable security camera that is equipped with features such as Night Vision and Motion Alarm sensors. It also comprises an in-built Microphone and speaker for two way audio communication.

Tenda C80 boasts of a 1080p HD lens with 10-metre IR-LED illumination distance and also supports 8x digital zoom for high-definition video recording offering a wide-ranging view 355° horizontal and 55° vertical coverage.

The newly launched C80 Security Camera offers a storage capacity of 128GB; recordings can be stored in SD/TF Card with the video recording for about 400 hours. One can also opt for Tenda’s Cloud Storage facility that comes with a 7 days free option.

The Inside of the camera is equipped with Hi3518EV200 Chipset for better performance. C80 is supported by both iPhone and Android Smartphones. Teye App allows remote viewing to the users and with its App; one can receive instant notifications too.

Tenda AC8 Wi-Fi Router:

AC8 provides secure, reliable and blazing fast Wi-Fi speed of 1167 Mbps, fully utilizing the gigabit fibre ensuring stable online gaming and 4K video streaming.

Tenda AC8 comes with 28nm RealTek 1GHz Core CPU which improves the performance upto 40% perfectly handling all data stream smoothly and delivering an impressive internet experience.

For delivering enhanced gaming and streaming experience, AC8 comes with 4*6dBi External Dual Band External Omni-Directional Antennas covering 90 square meters and can penetrate two layers of Walls aggregating Wi-Fi signals directly to the users.

Tenda AC8 just like Tenda’s other AC series wireless router that is equipped with MU-MIMO and Beamforming+ Technology features which helps you to get unrivalled coverage and stable performance. MU-MIMO Technology ensures a stable wireless connection and increases the quality of connected clients and data processing while Beamforming Technology boosts range for 802.11ac wave2 Wi-Fi devices.

Apart from connectivity, Tenda AC8 supports IPv6 which prevents virus attacks and protect your online transactions simplifying data transmission and reducing processing time. Like other Tenda Wi-Fi routers, AC8 also comes equipped with “Smart Tenda Wi-Fi App” which helps in real-time management of your network.

One of the unique features that make Tenda AC8 stand apart from its competitors is its “Smart Traffic Prioritisation” feature which combines both 2.4GHz and 5GHz under one Wi-Fi name, automatically analyze the surrounding internet environment optimizing the Wi-Fi channel/bandwidth while avoiding interference to provide faster signal frequency.