Tenable Integrates with Google Cloud Security Command Center

Tenable, Inc. announced the integration of Tenable.io – for vulnerability management in the Cloud – with Google Cloud Security Command Center (Cloud SCC). This provides organizations with enhanced visibility into their cloud assets, both public and private, delivered via a single dashboard. Cloud-focused organizations can now confidently manage Cyber Exposure across the entire modern attack surface and reduce cyber risk in their environments.

Cloud SCC is a security management and data risk platform for Google Cloud Platform (GCP), that helps security professionals gain visibility and control over their cloud resources and detect and respond to threats. Data collected by Tenable.io is fed into Cloud SCC via Tenable’s GCP asset connector, giving security teams a unified view of all cloud-based assets in their environments. Security teams can now mitigate threats to cloud resources by effectively identifying ephemeral assets with the connector and feeding that information into the platform to assess for vulnerabilities.

“Tenable is committed to helping organizations embrace the benefits of the cloud in a secure fashion,” said, Ray Komar, Vice President of Technical Alliances, Tenable. “Our expanded partnership with Google Cloud will provide security teams with holistic visibility that reflects live changes in digital workloads. This is a critical first step in practicing Cyber Exposure and a cornerstone of modern business.”

Tenable.io is a core component of the Tenable Cyber Exposure platform, which uniquely provides the breadth of visibility into cyber risk across IT, cloud, IoT and OT environments and the depth of analytics to measure and communicate cyber risk in business terms to make better strategic decisions. Tenable.io has won a number of industry awards, including Best Vulnerability Management Solution at the 2019 SC Awards, Best Vulnerability Management Solution at the 2018 SC Awards Europe, Best Security Software and Most Innovative Security Product from the Info Security Product Guide’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards.