Tenable Extends Lumin to All Platform Customers In Response to Explosive Customer Demand

Tenable, Inc.announced an extension of the Tenable platform to bring Tenable Lumin to Tenable.sc, for vulnerability management on-premises. This is in direct response to explosive demand for Tenable Lumin from Tenable.io® platform customers, the company’s cloud-based vulnerability management platform. For the first time, all Tenable platform customers will be able to leverage the power of the cloud and machine learning to accurately score, trend and benchmark their organization’s cyber exposure.

“Tenable Lumin is a game-changer for cybersecurity,” said, Ofer Ben-David,Chief Product Officer, Tenable. “In an industry first, we’re giving Security and the Business the visibility and data they need to translate technical jargon into business insights that drive strategic decision making. Our customers have spoken – and the response to Lumin has been extraordinary. We started nearly a year ago with our Predictive Prioritization innovation to help organizations with threat-centric vulnerability remediation. Lumin is another innovation milestone for the industry to drive the transformation from a technology to a risk-based approach to vulnerability management and overall security programs.”

Tenable Lumin includes the following core innovations:

Cyber Exposure Score: The Cyber Exposure score is an objective measure of cyber risk, derived through data-science based measurement of vulnerability data together with other third party data such as threat intelligence and asset criticality. The score is automatically generated through machine learning algorithms which combine the vulnerability with its likelihood of exploitability and the related asset’s business criticality. This enables more effective prioritization of focus and investment to maximize cyber risk reduction. Organizations can also leverage scoring to trend improvement over time as a measure of security program effectiveness.

Cyber Exposure Benchmarking: Organizations can use the Cyber Exposure score to benchmark themselves against industry peers and measure their overall cyber risk posture. Tenable has the industry’s most extensive vulnerability intelligence, processing over 1.5 billion instances of vulnerabilities per week, which is correlated with third-party data and machine learning to create its benchmarking knowledge base. Organizations can also drill down to benchmark internal groups, for example by business unit or geography.

Remediation Guidance Workflow: Security teams receive a list of the top recommended remediation actions to reduce the organization’s cyber exposure, connecting business decisions to technical actions. Teams can drill down into specific vulnerabilities or assets for additional business and technical context to enable more effective remediation.

Tenable Lumin is already available to Tenable.io customers. The Tenable Lumin connector for Tenable.sc will be released by the end of 2019. Going forward, the connector will be extended to ingest additional third party data sources into the Tenable platform, such as third party vulnerability management data, to create a holistic view of cyber risk.