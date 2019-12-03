Tenable Acquires Operational Technology Security Leader Indegy

Tenable, Inc. announced that it has acquired Indegy Ltd., a leader in industrial cybersecurity which provides visibility, security and control across operational technology (OT) environments.

“For every company in every industry, OT is now part of the modern attack surface. CISOs are being asked to secure OT systems alongside IT, but lack the necessary visibility and technology to manage and measure OT cyber risk in the same way as IT risk,” said Amit Yoran, chairman and CEO, Tenable. “The combination of Tenable and Indegy brings together two pioneers of IT vulnerability management and industrial cybersecurity to deliver the industry’s first unified, risk-based view of IT and OT security. This is a game changer that will help transform how security and the C-suite make strategic decisions around OT risk. This acquisition is a critical milestone in delivering on our Cyber Exposure strategy to help organizations understand and reduce cyber risk across the entire modern attack surface. Indegy extends our depth of OT expertise and intelligence, and our breadth of OT-specific capabilities from vulnerability management to asset inventory, configuration management and threat detection. We look forward to working with the Indegy team to help the industry usher in the next wave of IT/OT convergence.”

“When we started Indegy we set out on a mission to protect industrial networks through a mix of cybersecurity expertise and hands-on OT experience, developing products which solve the hardest industrial cybersecurity challenges,” said Barak Perelman, co-founder and CEO, Indegy. “We are excited to accelerate this mission by joining Tenable, a visionary IT cybersecurity leader with a trusted brand and proven track record of product innovation. We look forward to working with the Tenable team and bringing OT cyber capabilities to its broad customer base.”

In the digital era, OT cybersecurity risk is a critical business risk. Not only is the frequency of OT attacks increasing but the impact of an OT security event can have a material effect on business operations spanning beyond information leakage to equipment damage, safety concerns for employees, or a major environmental incident. A recent survey by the Ponemon Institute and Siemens found that the majority of respondents viewed cyber threats to be a greater risk to OT environments than to IT. Modern OT environments increasingly interconnect with IT as companies consolidate their operational data to optimize costs and accelerate innovation. The result is a complex, sensitive and vastly expanded attack surface for Chief Information Security Officers (CISO) to manage, often without visibility into OT environments.