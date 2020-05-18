TEMA WELCOMES FM’s announcement  and hopes for nest package

TEMA- and CMAI welcomes India’s Covid-19 relief package plan of Rs 20-lakh-crore aimed at bringing the economy back to its feet after the lockdown.

Prof NK Goyal, Chairman TEMA welcome the increase of FDI in the defence sector from 49% to 74 % and other reforms announced for Make in India for Defence sector. Another important step is the level playing field for private companies in satellites, launches and space-based services and use of ISRO facilities to the private sector. This will increase investment in communication satellites. The proposed new liberal policy for geospatial data policy for providing remote-sensing data to tech entrepreneurs. Another important step has been the announcement of Technology Development cum Incubation Centres and establishment of facilities in PPP mode to use irradiation technology for food preservation. This will open new avenues for investment.

TEMA appreciates that above are supportive to the package announced for MSME in the first package.

Prof NK Goyal said that we hope that:

i)the next package from Finance Minister may come for the telecom, electronics, ICT sector. It is beyond doubt that the COVID days has shown that the telecom sector has been at the forefront for providing connectivity to all citizens in India. ii)This sector is looking forward to package tomorrow in terms of specific enforcement of indigenously designed development and manufactured equipment, keeping in view of Atma Nirbhar Bharat mission of our Hon’ble PM.

iii) Another issue facing telecom, the ICT sector is large amounts of pending payments from BSNL, MTNL and other telecom PSUs and we hope that soon there would be policy guidelines for release of all pending payments