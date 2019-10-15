TechnoBind’s Use-Case Approach GTM Strategy Offers Secure Cloud Adoption Services to Customers

TechnoBind has extended its value addition for its customers with its revised GTM strategy. As per the new GTM, customers will be able to avail secure cloud adoption services from TechnoBind team. The strategy has evolved out from the use-case approach, where TechnoBind team has closely interacted with customers to understand the business pain points they face during the cloud migrations and implementations. TechnoBind team is execution-ready to support customers right from designing their cloud strategy to migration from on premise workloads to the public cloud, managing them to eventually securing them.

Adrian Johnson, Director – Technology at TechnoBind said, “With the adoption of cloud services, data protection on cloud infrastructure has become an important concern as it is the key element for any organization for its uninterrupted business continuity. Understanding the demand from the industry, we at TechnoBind work extensively with Data Management vendors with a cloud flavour to offer the best customized solution, which suits the customer requirement. We evaluate every cloud solution to understand whether it is tools that will help customers to move to cloud or it is to adopt cloud services in the form of SAAS solutions thoroughly for security, availability or disaster recovery by doing extensive proof of concept deployments and ensuring these solutions withstand every threat vector scenarios. ”

TechnoBind has customers across all the major verticals like enterprise, manufacturing, BFSI, SMB and government. It follows a use case approach as GTM in solving the challenges faced in customer’s cloud adoption. As no two customer challenges are same, they build reference architecture to identify the customers belonging to different spaces, approach them directly or through their SI network and offer them the customized solution, based on the requirement.

TechnoBind works closely with Gartner recognized leaders in data protection such as Commvault, Carbonite, Microfocus, Quest etc. and offer data protection and management solutions. These disruptive solutions help customer to modernize their Data Management Strategy with cloud or on premise, securing the business critical data of an organization.

TechnoBind is a Bangalore-based India’s fastest growing specialist partner in IT focusing on Data and related solutions. The company offers consulting services for organizations to help them focus on reducing costs, mitigate risk and improve productivity along with maximizing returns on investments. The company has a presence in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Nepal, Bangladesh and Singapore.