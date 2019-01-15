TechnoBind Successfully Conducts 5 city Partners Event

TechnoBind recently conducted 5 city partner’s meet in Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Pune. Attended by over 260+ channel partners, the event was aimed to engage partners and highlight the value of Commvault’s HyperScale Software enabled on a scale-out architecture, which supports the modernization of data protection and management infrastructure in diverse and dynamic environments.

Built on Commvault’s industry-leading technology, it allows customers to significantly decrease complexity and cost while increasing both scalability and IT agility across the data center and the cloud. Because this solution is pre-designed, built, sold and supported by Commvault, it will save time in hardware acquisition, installation and integration, daily management and patching and updating. Plus, you’ll enjoy streamlined, single-call support for the entire solution.

Commvault HyperScale Appliance delivers the powerful simplicity of Commvault Complete™ Backup & Recovery with a highly available, scale-out integrated system. The concept of scale-out architecture can lend strong benefits for data protection by providing greater agility while optimizing hardware expenses.

“Customers across all segments have got stuck with their legacy ways of data protection. While technology has moved way ahead in terms of Virtualization, Cloud and Mobility, approaches to Data Protection have remained stagnant. Technobind over the last couple of years have been focusing on the ‘Modernize your Backup’ campaign which has helped our partners to re-vamp many a customer’s data protection strategy. With the introduction of the Commvault HyperScale we look at it as a booster to this campaign as it will simply open even more customer doors for our partners” said Prashanth G J, CEO at TechnoBind.