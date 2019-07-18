TechnoBind enlightens partners on Gemalto’s Two Factor Authentication solutions

TechnoBind, recently completed 4-city partner event and empowered their partners on Gemalto’s Two Factor Authentication solutions.

Cloud-based services adoption has risen rapidly and data is hosted on the cloud. User access to to enterprise data and applications from different locations by using various devices, opening the door to new data breaches. Gemalto’s Two Factor Authentication enables secure access to business critical data and applications, from any device, any location.

Partner events witnessed over 170+ key partners of TechnoBind catering to various verticals. The main agenda of partner gathering was to have a mind share of Gemalto’s solution offerings and exchange ideas in exploring new opportunities in the market in the cyber security space.

Speaking to the partners, Aman Jain- Director of Sales at TechnoBind said, “The world has become more digitally connected and generating increasing amounts of personal data. This is an attractive target for data hackers around and the root cause for cyber attacks. Gemalto’s data protection solutions are here to secure enterprises from data breaches and protect business critical data.”

Being associated with TechnoBind, both vendors as well as partners enjoy the best possible result. TechnoBind identifies and collaborates with technology vendors bringing next-gen, disruptive technologies to serve customers effectively. Also, TechnoBind carefully guides partners from the beginning to an aligned mode through a well-documented onboarding and an enablement process. The company follows well-defined “use-case” based approach, where it is all about identifying a business pain-point of a customer and helping position the right technology, solution or service at the right time.

He further added, “We at TechnoBind are overwhelmed to be associated with Gemalto since past 3 years and cater its range of solutions across BFSI, Telecom and Government sectors .In coming future, TechnoBind strives to explore more opportunities and accelerate the traction of Gemalto solutions across multiple verticals of India market.”

Technobind is a Bangalore-based India’s fastest growing specialist partner in IT focusing on Data and related solutions. TechnoBind offers consulting services for organizations to help them focus on reducing costs, mitigate risk and improve productivity along with maximizing returns on investments. The company has a presence in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Singapore.