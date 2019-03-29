TechnoBind Earns Recognition from Gemalto for Third Time in a Row

TechnoBind has been awarded ‘2018 Rising Star of the Year’ by Gemalto for the third time. Parterened back in 2015, TechnoBind has been maintaining a consistent high growth rate year over year. This year, they have successfully implemented Gemalto’s solutions for over 100+ customers. Most of which comes from Government, BFSI, Manufacturing and Telecom sector.

“We are delighted to be recognized by Gemalto. This award symbolizes our efforts and reflects our commitment to provide the very best of Gemalto’s solutions to our partners and customers. Together, we look forward to celebrate more and more victories in the future,” said Harikrishna Prabhu, Director-Channel and Operations, at TechnoBind.

Gemalto’s recognition reiterates the value that TechnoBind brings to clients through its innovative “use-case” based approach, wherein we figure out the use cases, business problems and challenges, and the relevant customer segment. TechnoBind had successfully implemented Gemalto’s Digital Security Solutions, adding value to customers and celebrating huge success in a very short time.

“We have been partnered with Gemalto for over 4 years now and this award means a lot to us. We have achieved tremendous growth again this year for Gemalto in our region. This partnership has certainly helped us reach new heights in a short span of time. Today, we hold strong position in Government, BFSI, Manufacturing and Telecom sector. We look forward to more success throughout 2019,” said, Prashanth GJ, CEO at TechnoBind.

The winners were awarded at the Gemalto Partner Summit in Pattaya, Thailand. The summit celebrated the 2018 achievements and shared the vision along with latest market trends and future opportunities.