Tech Mahindra Inaugurates Technology Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Tech Mahindra Ltd. announces the inauguration of a new state-of-the-art Technology Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The facility emphasizes Tech Mahindra’s commitment to strategic collaboration and helping create a future-ready technology workforce in the Midwestern United States.

O’Fallon City Mayor, Bill Hennessy, said, “We are delighted to see that Tech Mahindra is expanding its presence and involvement in St. Louis with such significant investments and promising projects. Tech Mahindra’s investment in the experiential learning program designed for our students and young professionals, along with creation of local employment opportunities will further support us in building the future of St. Louis.”

CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “As part of our TechMNxt charter, we are committed to inspire our partner ecosystem, academia and employees to focus on innovation in next gen technologies and customer experience. We believe it is our responsibility to invest in the local communities we operate in, and this is a step towards supporting increase in employability of future technologists, and delivering enhanced experience to our customers globally. We look forward to seeing the innovations that come out of this center as we develop real-world solutions for a digital future.”

Lakshmanan Chidambaram, President, Strategic Verticals, Tech Mahindra, said, “We are excited to inaugurate the Technology Center in the greater St. Louis, MO area. The Center demonstrates Tech Mahindra’s commitment to faster innovation as well as our goal of training the next generation of tech talent.”

Lori Jacob, President and CEO, Junior Achievement of Greater St. Louis, Inc., said, “We are invested in community service through educational outreach programs that focus on entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial literary through experiential and hands-on training. Our partnership with Tech Mahindra will further help us expose these young students and professionals of the future to cutting edge technologies and in counselling them to make more informed career decisions.”

The new Technology Center is in line with Tech Mahindra’s TechMNxt charter, which focuses on leveraging next generation technologies and solutions, like artificial intelligence, to disrupt and enable digital transformation, and to build and deliver cutting-edge technology solutions and services to address real world problems to meet the customer’s evolving and dynamic needs.