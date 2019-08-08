Tech Mahindra and BlockApps Partner to Accelerate Adoption of Blockchain Business Networks Globally

Tech Mahindra and BlockApps have announced a partnership to accelerate the adoption of blockchain business networks.

Demand for enterprise blockchain networks is at an all-time high as companies are beginning to see the value in the immutability and transparency created by the blockchain; however, current adoption has been limited by the challenge of bringing data from existing systems onto blockchain. To solve this issue, BlockApps will be leveraging Tech Mahindra’s extensive experience helping companies with digital transformation and the companies will be sharing resources to assist clients with integrating the BlockApps STRATO blockchain platform product and ensure a seamless experience.

Rajesh Dhuddu, Global Practice Leader, Blockchain, Tech Mahindra, said,“Enterprises across the world are proactively seeking new ways of incorporating blockchain technology in their legacy systems. Through Tech Mahindra’s partnership with BlockApps, we have simplified this process, enabling companies to transform their legacy systems into a blockchain-based business network without disruption.”

BlockApps STRATO, the first Blockchain-as-a-Service platform, allows for the creation of blockchain solutions across all industry verticals. Built on proven Ethereum protocols, it also provides core enterprise features, such as flexible API (Application Program Interface) integration capabilities, high transaction performance, and the capability to query and report on blockchain data using a traditional business tools.

Kieren James Lubin, CEO of BlockApps, said, “As we continue to launch blockchain business networks across industries such as agriculture, supply chain and entertainment, we have seen a clear need to communicate with the systems enterprises already have. By working with Tech Mahindra, we can make this process easier than ever, while helping companies preserve existing investments.”

The new blockchain partnership is in line with Tech Mahindra’s TechMNxt charter, which focuses on leveraging next generation technologies and solutions to disrupt and enable digital transformation, and to build and deliver cutting-edge technology solutions and services to address real world problems to meet the customer’s evolving and dynamic needs. Blockchain has been a key initiative for Tech Mahindra and it is the company’s aspiration is to become one of the most admired blockchain companies in the world.