Tech Data Partners with Dataiku to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

Tech Data announced it has partnered with Dataiku, one of the world’s leading enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning platforms. As a catalyst for data-powered companies, Dataiku provides a common ground for data experts and explorers, a repository of best practices, shortcuts to machine learning and AI deployment/management, and a centralized, controlled, and collaborative environment. This partnership will enable Tech Data partners in Singapore, Indonesia, and Vietnam to accelerate enterprise AI adoption by bringing together all the required business resources from data scientists, data engineers, business SMEs and analytics users.

Businesses are undergoing a rapid shift from experimental to the kinds of applied technology enabled by this partnership. For example, a 2019 study by KMPG revealed 26 percent of Global 500 companies deploy robotic process automation, and this figure will grow to 83 percent by 2021. AI has broad enterprise applications and the potential to shift the competitive position of a business. The technologies under the AI umbrella are already contributing to product and service improvements—and they will be important drivers of innovation for wholly new products, services, and business models.

“AI has the potential to increase the efficiency in various business aspects, through broad enterprise applications,” said Naresh Desai, vice president, specialist business unit, Asia Pacific, Tech Data. “We are thrilled to partner with Dataiku and are confident that the addition of their products will enhance our end-to-end solutions offering. Moreover, the addition of Dataiku complements our big data capabilities by providing a robust data science tools option for our partner ecosystem.”

According to Gartner, by 2022, 75 percent of new end-user solutions that leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques will be built with commercial solutions rather than open-source platforms. This means access to market-leading companies like Dataiku will be of fundamental importance for Tech Data clients.