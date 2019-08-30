Tech Data Launches IBM Center of Competency in Singapore

Tech Data announced the launch of its new virtual IBM center of competency (COC) which will enable partners in Singapore to innovate and accelerate their hybrid cloud, DevOps, automation, cyber security, data analytics and artificial intelligence journeys with IBM’s comprehensive solution platform.

“Investing in this new center of competency in collaboration with IBM is Tech Data’s latest step in accelerating our partners’ journeys to cloud and addressing customers’ business transformation imperatives by leveraging cognitive intelligence like Watson technology,” said Bennett Wong, vice president and general manager, ASEAN, at Tech Data. “We are excited to offer this platform to our partners to enhance their own capabilities as well as leverage our assets and expertise to showcase best-of-breed solutions to their end-users.”

“This center of competency is an important part of IBM’s strategy to help transform our clients digital reinvention through our partners,” said Raymond Wong, Partner Ecosystem Leader, at IBM. “It supports channel partners to drive innovation and agility and enables them to unlock the full potential of next-generation solutions. Through the center, partners will gain hands-on experience alongside Tech Data’s solutions experts and gain access to enablement programs around the COC solutions stacks to further enhance their capabilities. Partners can experience our technology in a real-world environment working side by side with Tech Data’s experts.”

The center of competency takes a holistic approach in successfully deploying new technology at the enterprise level, beyond single projects. Experts at the center will help develop common solutions and enable new skills that can be scaled across an enterprise. This will increase the success of new technology adoption.