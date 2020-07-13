Tech Data India and Veritas Partner to Provide Deeper Level of Data Protection and Availability

Tech Data announced it has signed a distribution agreement for India with Veritas Technologies, global leader in data protection and availability. Under the agreement, Tech Data customers in India can now benefit from the data protection made available by Veritas products, solutions and services.

“Data is the new raw material and has become an important asset of any organization. The complexity involved in storing, protecting and ensuring availability of the data is significant and ever-growing.” said Sundaresan Kanappan, vice president and country general manager, India, Tech Data. “The addition of Veritas to Tech Data’s portfolio in India will enable our partners to offer their customers a deeper level of protection and availability in the critical areas of backup and recovery, archiving, compliance and data management strategies.”

“Veritas is very excited to onboard Tech Data as a new distributor in India. This is in line with our growth and market expansion strategy, as well as from the feedback from our channel ecosystem. Now that the relationship with Tech Data is in place, our Channel partners can leverage the flexibility to work with a preferred distribution partner of choice,” said Sharad Gupta, Director – Channels & Alliances, Veritas, India & SAARC. “And, as a result, Veritas is able to further increase our presence across the region, have more field team members to support our channel partners, and ultimately support customers in making great decisions around Data Availability, Protection and Insight (API), helping to ensure that their businesses are up and running even during crisis.”