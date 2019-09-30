Tech Data Expands Autodesk Partnership into India

Tech Data announced that it has been appointed as a value-added distributor (VAD) for Autodesk, Inc. in India, expanding the successful partnership between the two companies in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Tech Data will now offer Indian partners Autodesk’s Open and Horizontal solution portfolios through Datech Solutions, a specialized solution business of Tech Data and a provider of value-added services to Autodesk and the Autodesk reseller channel. With more than 20 years of Autodesk distribution experience, Datech Solutions will enhance these offerings with their unique combination of dedicated expertise and in-depth knowledge.

“We are proud to take another significant step forward in our higher-value strategy,” said, Sundaresan Kanappan, vice president and country general manager, India, at Tech Data. “Launching Datech Solutions in India and adding Autodesk’s powerful software to our portfolio means we can open the door for our partners to access new revenue streams, focusing on high renewal rates, upselling and driving new business development. We’ll enhance Autodesk’s offerings through Datech’s specialized services, including consulting, training, implementation, and customization. This further positions Tech Data as an end-to-end solutions aggregator, perfectly placed to meet every aspect of our partners’ needs – and those of their customers.”

“Autodesk and Tech Data have a longstanding business relationship in Europe and the Americas, successfully helping partners design, simulate analyze their concepts, increase operational efficiencies, and maximize business outcomes,” said Bharat Mirchandani, APAC Channel Sales Lead, at Autodesk. “We are excited to extend this business relationship into India and bring these best-in-class solutions to the local market.”

Datech Solutions will provide Autodesk resellers and Autodesk with the proven web services based digital distribution solutions, as well as the value add Datech Strato program, both supported by the Datech Portal. The Datech Portal is a global cloud-based reseller enablement tool which provides easy access to business-critical Autodesk contract information, business intelligence and provides easy transition of end-users through the FLAER – Find, Land, Adopt, Expand, Renew – methodology, to support a successful and growing Autodesk subscription business.