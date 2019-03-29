Tech Data and Barracuda Partner to Deliver World-Class IT Security Solutions in India

Tech Data announced that it has signed an Indian distribution agreement with Barracuda Networks, a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions. Under this agreement, Tech Data will now deliver Barracuda’s email protection, network and application security, and data protection solutions to local partners across India.

“Barracuda is an important addition to our solutions portfolio,” said Sundaresan Kanappan, vice president and country general manager, India, at Tech Data. “77 percent of enterprises today have adopted cloud technology for either a portion of, or their entire business, according to IDG. This presents a huge opportunity for our partners to support their customers with leading-edge cloud-enabled security and data protection solutions. With our comprehensive channel approach encompassing sales, technical, logistics, and marketing support and services, we will enable our partners to drive growth in this promising segment and geography.”

“We are delighted to work with Tech Data in India,” said Murali Urs, country manager – India, Barracuda Networks. “Barracuda is a leader in security and data protection technologies and with Tech Data on board as a distributor, we are looking to scale greater heights. India is a growing market and we are looking to cement ourselves further with this association.”