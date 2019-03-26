TEAMGROUP’s T-FORCE XCALIBUR RGB & T-FORCE NIGHT HAWK RGB Gaming Luminous Memory Have Won the 2019 German RED DOT Design Award

TEAMGROUP is praised by numerous globally well-known product design awards. After T-FORCE XCALIBUR RGB gaming memory won the 2019 German IF Design Award recently, today T-FORCE gaming luminous memory T-FORCE XCALIBUR and NIGHT HAWK LEGEND RGB shines on the global stage once again with their outstanding design. Upon their first entry, they have won the RED DOT Design Award, adding to the long list of award-winning gaming products from T-FORCE.

The German RED DOT Design Award is one of the world’s largest and most influential design competitions. It was founded by the famous German design association, Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in 1955. The competition judges entries based on product design, communication design and design concept. 40 international top experts are gathered to be the jury of this award. This year, the 2019 German RED DOT Design Award has attracted total more than 5500 products from 55 countries around the world. Out of many participating products, T-FORCE XCALIBUR RGB and NIGHT HAWK RGB have won the award with an overwhelming victory.

Winning both 2019 German RED DOT Design Award and iF Design Award, the T-FORCE XCALIBUR RGB gaming memory combines the design concept of the 120° ultra-wide-angle force flow effect and unique totem element to create an all new visual effect. The full range luminous area that covers the memory and the asymmetry light guide are extremely eye-catching. It can provide extreme performance and excellent overclocking capability. Perfect both inside and outside, the T-FORCE is an immortal king in gaming. With its hawkeyes glitter sharply with colorful lights, the T-FORCE NIGHT HAWK RGB has already won multiple international design awards. The RGB lighting effect shines brightly like sharp hawkeyes and is ready to dominate the world of gaming. After winning last year’s German iF Design Award, this outstanding product once again won the RED DOG Design Award today.

By winning international awards through intense competition, The T-FORCE gaming luminous memory once again proves that the effort TEAMGROUP puts into pursuing for absolute high quality and high speed is praised by global experts and consumers. With T-FORCE’s strength in gaming, it will definitely launch more exceptional products and stuns the world.