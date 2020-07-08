TEAMGROUP T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB Memory Module took the crown of AIDA64 Overclocking World Record of Quad Channel Kit

TEAMGROUP is proud to announce that T-FORCE broke the world record again. T-FORCE laboratory worked with the overclocker, LeeGH, using T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB DDR4 3200MHz CL14 memory modules to win the world record on well-known overclocking platform, HWBOT. T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB DDR4 3200MHz CL14 memory modules achieved the highest read/write speed of 136,678 /104,643 MB/s of quad channel kit as the world record currently.

T-FORCE laboratory and the overclocker LeeGH worked together on AIDA64, one of the significant overclocking competitions, reaching read/write speed of 136,678/104,643 MB/s as the world record currently with ASUS ROG Rampage VI Extreme Encore motherboard and X299 chipset. Meanwhile, the achievement was listed on HWBOT, an ultimate overclocking challenge site. The extremely high-speed performance of T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB has been witnessed by overckockers from all over the world.

T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB DDR4 gaming memory was awarded the Red Dot Design Award in the beginning of 2020. In order to fulfill user’s need for extreme performance, T-FORCE is planning to announce T-FORCE XTREEM ARGB quad channel kit in Q3 which provides DDR4 3200MHz CL14 quad channel package(4x16GB) and DDR4 3600MHz C14 quad channel package(4x8GB). With T-FORCE gaming memory modules, overclockers can have a great experience on the main stream platforms such as X299、TRX40、Z490、B550 and to achieve more world records.