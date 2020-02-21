TEAMGROUP Releases the T193 Stationery Flash Drive and the PD1000 Portable Solid State Drive

TEAMGROUP releases two storage products, the T193 Stationery Flash Drive and the PD1000 Portable Solid State Drive. The T193 Stationery Flash Drive combines multifunctional stationery design and applications. Functions such as a 180-degree protractor, magnifying glass and magnet are all on this flash drive and offering 128GB of large capacity available to choose from. PD1000 Portable Solid State Drive uses USB 3.2 Gen2 ultra high-speed interface. The read/write speed is up to 1000/900 MB/s. It complies with the IP68 certification, which is dustproof, waterproof and 1600kg pressure proof. These two unique and creative devices will change the data storage industry of 2020.

After the T183 Tool Flash Drive was highly praised by major design awards and global consumers, TEAMGROUP has once again released the all new multifunctional T193 Stationery Flash Drive. T193 is the first flash drive that combines stationery and complete protection design. It has functions like a 180-degree protractor, magnifying glass and magnet. In addition, it is made with top aluminum alloy material and it has dustproof, waterproof and shockproof protection. T193 uses USB 3.2 Gen1 interface and offers large storage capacity from 32GB to 128GB. Its multiple functions and special look make it different than other ordinary USB flash drives.

The PD1000 Portable Solid State Drive not only has certified military grade drop resistance which can prevent data corruption caused by accidental drops. It has IP68 certification, which is waterproof, dustproof and the outer case can withstand heavy pressure up to 1600kg, protecting consumers’ valuable data completely. The PD1000 Portable Solid State Drive uses the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 ultra high-speed interface. The read/write speed is up to 1000/900MB/s and it is compatible with operating systems such as Android, Mac OS and Windows, etc. Consumers can easily enjoy the new dual experience of high-speed transfer and ultimate protection.