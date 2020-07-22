TEAMGROUP Releases EX Series SSD and C201 Impression USB Flash Drive

TEAMGROUP EX Series 2.5” Solid State Drive is a must-have upgrade for top of the line PCs. The powerful sequential transfer speed of reading up to 550MB/s and writing to 520MB/s, even small and fragmented files can be operated with high efficiency. It also features the SLC Caching technology to avoid degradation of transfer performance effectively. Besides, the advanced Wear-Leveling technology and ECC function ensure the reliability of the EX Series, making it a must-have upgrade for the performance of your PC.

With USB 3.2 Gen1 interface, the TEAMGROUP C201 Impression USB Flash Drive is designed with soft and tranquil Morandi colors to overturn USB flash drive’s traditional color design. There are “Grayish Green”, “Misty Blue” and “Smokey Pink” three colors available to present different levels of visual effects. In addition, the ingenious ergonomic design for the thumb curve, makes it both aesthetically pleasing and practical, creating a trendy and luxurious style with deeper meaning and setting off a retro wave in the storage industry.