TEAMGROUP Announces T-FORCE CARDEA Ceramic C440 SSD

T-FORCE announces the new CARDEA Ceramic C440 Solid State Drive with latest and ultra-fast M.2 PCIe Gen4x4 interface. It is the first of its kind in the industry to be made with ceramic composite cooling materials, and obtained Taiwan Utility Model Patent (No. M595313). The snow-white ceramic has a unique texture, and the special aerospace ceramic can achieve excellent heat dissipation effect. Not only bringing a new color into the gaming world, it also unleashes an ultimate performance with read/write speed of 5,000/4,400 MB/s.

With NVMe 1.3 specification, T-FORCE CARDEA Ceramic C440 Solid State Drive creates a higher standard for M.2 solid state drive by using the latest, ultra-fast M.2 PCIe Gen4x4 interface to achieve a sequential read/write speed of 5,000/4,400 MB/s. The use of aerospace ceramic composite cooling materials not only provides excellent heat dissipation, but also reduces heat by 18%¹ when the case is equipped with a fan. At the same time, it is also lightweight and thin, anti-electromagnetic interference, high temperature resistant, extreme temperature shock resistant. Besides, it is made with environmentally friendly materials, which is RoHS compliant. The combination of CARDEA Ceramic C440’s snow-white heat spreader and the golden T-FORCE displays a trendy style. It will be even more eye-catching if it is matched with a white motherboard and case. The thickness is only about 1mm which perfectly showcase the aesthetics of thinness of T-FORCE CARDEA Ceramic.

T-FORCE CARDEA Ceramic C440 Solid State Drive uses 3D NAND which is stacked in a three-dimensional way to offer up to 2TB of large storage. The read/write speed can reach as high as 5,000/4,400 MB/s, which is nearly 10 times2 faster than SATA SSD, 1.65 times3 faster than the M.2 PCIE Gen3x4 SSD. Also, it is completely downward compatible with the current PCIe 3.0 platform, comprehensively improving the performance of gamer’s games and daily work, and leading the gaming world with its trendy snow-white color.