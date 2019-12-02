TCTS and Fortinet Launch Secure SD-WAN Managed Services for Microsoft Azure Virtual WAN

Tata Communications Transformation Services Limited (TCTS), partner of choice for the world’s leading Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Communications Limited, and Fortinet, working with Microsoft Azure, has launched a fully managed SD-WAN offering for Azure Virtual WAN.

The TCTS SD-WAN offering will help service providers create solutions to further enable enterprises with seamless migration to Azure, thereby helping to accelerate their revenue in IT migration to public clouds. This joint offering will also enable inter-branch connectivity for customers using the Microsoft backbone and help them to meet SLAs while securing access to applications running on Azure. This offering is one of the first industry solutions of native hybrid SD-WAN coupled with traffic steering and security protection for Azure’s cloud.

In collaboration with Azure, Fortinet and Equinix , TCTS has augmented Azure’s current Virtual WAN offering in which application policies can be centrally configured using Fortinet’sSD-WAN technologies integrated with Equinix Network Edge to create Virtual Network Services that deliverenhanced performance and security protection. As part of the larger TCTS award winning, most innovative cloud service, Cloud Networking-as-a-Service (CNaaS) portfolio, the offering utilizes some of the industry’s best product partners with TCTS’ industry recognizedvirtualization consulting, deployment and operation services.

Madhusudhan Mysore, Executive Chairman and CEO of TCTSsaid, “TCTS’s Cloud Networking-as-a-Service was developed to address the most complex real-world enterprise IT migration to the cloud. It offers a best-in-class white-labeled managed service provider (MSP) offering for operators worldwide to help themaccelerate their MSP revenues through Microsoft’s worldwide enterprise customer base. TCTS has a significant set of highly skilled CNaaS technical consultants to provide white-labeled services to operators worldwide, thereby supporting the easy adoption and ongoing use of Microsoft Azure.”

As cloud complexity continues to grow, enterprises are grappling with the many functions, gateways, configuration, segmentation and monitoring of Virtual Private Clouds (VPCs) across Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) data centers, regions and worldwide deployments. Configuration of SD-WAN, VPNs, routing tables, security, gateways and hybrid connectivity within a public cloud continues to be a problem area for most enterprises. Additionally, as the cloud expands to the edge, including managed network connections between the cloudsand service providers (ex: Azure ExpressRoute, etc.), cloud complexity will be even more challenging to configure and operate.

“Wide Area Network (WAN) requirements for the enterprise are becoming more cloud centric. Microsoft Azure Virtual WAN (VWAN) is addressing these needs by allowing devices and sites to connect to Azure’s public cloud more easily and globally,” added Ross Ortega, Partner Program