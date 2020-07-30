Tata Tele Business Services Introduces ‘Smart Hosted PBX’ Solutions for SMBs

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) has launched new Smart Hosted PBX solutions for SMBs. Designed with security and privacy at its core and specifically for hassle-free Work from Home scenarios, it enables businesses to quickly set up telecom infra by leveraging virtual PBX hosted on the cloud. It offers complete outbound call connect solution for their agents, along-with immediate CDR (Call Detail Records) availability, lead management and many more features. It is a click-2-call service enabled by a browser based URL login which can be accessed by a laptop/phone browser.

The Smart Hosted PBX solution is ideal for businesses that have requirement for a secure, robust, cost-effective, fully controlled voice networks. As an end to end digital solution, it is easy to use, completely scalable and is able to grow and adapt in line with the dynamics of the businesses. The solution is well suited for the BPO sector as well as BFSI companies, Healthcare and Paramedic service providers etc.

Elaborating on the solution, Mr. Joyjeet Bose, Sr. Vice President- SME Business, Tata Teleservices Ltd. said, “In the new paradigm dominated by remote working environments, businesses have to ensure service delivery to their customers at optimal levels to stay competent and relevant. Setting up telecom infra is a time-consuming and capital intensive which has become increasingly difficult for businesses in the new normal.”

He also added, “Our Smart Hosted PBX solution has been designed to simplify and fast-track the process and help them streamline database, unify access, and integrate applications. It supports the business processes, as well as provide access to real-time, current and consistent information to make informed business decisions. We will continue to bring reliable products and solutions to the digital ecosystem that helps enterprises win in their respective categories and Do BIG”