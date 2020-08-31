Tata Communications Takes Cisco Webex Calling Global

Tata Communications, a digital ecosystem enabler, announces that it has integrated Cisco Webex Calling with its industry leading global voice platform. This enables Tata Communications to deliver the full suite of Cisco Webex collaboration and customer experience solutions, from its Global SIP Connect platform to support multinational organisations. Cisco Webex Calling by Tata Communications will allow global organisations to migrate their collaboration to the cloud and accelerate their digital transformation.

Organisations recognise the opportunity to drive efficiency, while improving quality of experience and collaboration between their users, customers and partners by moving their collaboration services to the cloud. However, adoption of these services involves complexity of maintaining high quality voice and video on a global scale. Tata Communications is in a unique position to be a trusted partner, simplifying the transition from legacy platforms by enabling connectivity solutions that realise the full potential of the cloud. Webex Calling customers can now benefit from industry leading applications, supported by Tata Communications’ world-class voice solutions natively integrated in the cloud, eliminating complexity on the organisations’ premises, and simplifying delivery to their end users.

Prior to COVID-19 crisis, Wainhouse predicted that licenses for cloud calling would grow 96% by 2024, with more than 53,000,000 new users adopting cloud calling services between 2019 and 2024. The COVID-19 crisis has accelerated this growth as organisations look to the cloud to drive digital transformation and support remote working on a much larger scale. Cisco Webex Calling by Tata Communications brings together the sophisticated features of the Webex platform with the power of the world’s leading tier 1 global network and managed voice services. This combination brings unparalleled calling, messaging, collaboration and customer experience tools to global businesses, on one platform, powered by Tata Communications’ domestic voice service in 25 countries.

“This year has brought about a transformation that will have a lasting impact on the workplace, one where remote working becomes the norm with heavy reliance on unified communications and collaboration technology. More than ever, organisations see the need for fast, secure solutions that enable connections with anyone, from anywhere with zero hassle,” said Peter Quinlan, Vice President, Business Collaboration, Tata Communications. “With the addition of Webex Calling to our portfolio, Tata Communications makes it easy for enterprises to leverage Cisco’s cloud collaboration capability with our industry leading enterprise voice services to deliver a reliable, scalable collaboration experience with global reach.”

A global Cisco Powered Solutions service provider, Tata Communications can now support the entire Cisco Webex platform experience for global enterprises with end-to-end management of cloud meetings, team collaboration, devices, customer experience and now calling. Service will be rolled out in phases, starting with the Americas region today, Europe by the end of August and Asia-Pacific, including Australia and New Zealand, in September 2020.

“Businesses are demanding and adopting cloud more than ever,” said Jamie Palmer, Senior Director, Product Management, Cisco Cloud Calling, Cisco. “Cisco Webex Calling by Tata Communications will help multinational companies scale and support rapidly evolving requirements with a leading cloud collaboration service, including regulatory compliant hybrid services. Tata Communications is a preferred Cisco Webex Cloud Connected PSTN provider that allows global enterprises to experience the “Bridge To Possible” so they can take full advantage of the Webex platform.”