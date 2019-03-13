Targus launches Smart Qi-enabled Mobile VIP+ Backpack

Targus Inc, announced the launch of the Mobile ViP+ Smart Backpack with its innovative technology, as it comes with seamless features that has never been seen in any of the backpacks, which includes Qi-charging that allows users to carry and charge their Qi-enabled smartphone such as the iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, or Samsung Galaxy S9. The Qi wireless charging dock is hidden on the side with a zip-up pocket. Moreover, for advanced protection, Targus has incorporated a RFID-blocking pocket, which would prevent burglars stealing credit cards from being skimmed remotely. These are some of the unique characteristics that you won’t find in any of the backpacks.

Engineered to keep your gear connected and secured, the case features an integrated charging holster designed to seamlessly secure the charging smartphone even if the backpack is bumped or dropped. Commenting on this launch, Edith Ka, Marketing Director of Targus APAC said, “We were aiming to bring in an innovative backpack that is versatile for all our customers. The Mobile VIP+ collection is aimed at people who are constantly on the go, who are passionate about their smartphones, travel, fitness as well as their professional lives. We wanted to provide a smart way for professionals to carry their work equipments as well as sports gear and simultaneously charge their phone on the go without any hassle or investing in another eco-system. With this backpack, we are ensuring that our customers can carry their gym or sports essentials, travel accessories, laptops and charge their mobiles without any wires or a power-bank and providing safekeeping for your plastic cards. ”

The backpack is the perfect blend of fashion, technology and everything a traveller would expect in his travel bag, which consists of – contoured shoulder straps and an air-mesh back panel for comfort, a trolley strap to secure to rolling luggage and a tuck-away water bottle holder. Moreover, it comes with another distinctive bottom pocket, comprising of a waterproof liner that can be collapsed with the help of Velcro to create plenty of space to the main compartment.