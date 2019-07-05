Tally Solutions wins India SME Conclave Award for ‘Technology and Innovation’

Tally Solutions was conferred the ‘India SME Conclave Award’ for “Technology & Innovation” category by Tefla under the patronage of Bombay Industries Association (BIA). BIA is a premier organisation recognized nationally for representing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

SMEs play a very pivotal role in the development of national economies and contribute substantially to inclusive growth, employment and trade. These awards aim to recognize and reward brands who have contributed significantly towards the SME sector, defining unmatched industry standards.

Accepting the award Tejas Goenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions, said, “We are honoured and humbled to be recognised for the efforts of the many engineers that work through the night to bring our innovations for Indian businessman, our partners without which nothing would be possible, and our customers that inspire and push us to do better every day.”

Prasanna Dongre, President, Bombay Industries Association said, “The India SME Conclave award is a step towards recognising companies who have done extremely well in different areas and they act as a role model for other SMEs to follow. In areas of Technology & innovation, we identified Tally as a leader which completely revolutionised the way taxation is maintained, most recently in GST. I feel it would have been difficult to roll out GST to lakhs of SMEs without the use of technology and Tally has spearheaded that cause. BIA is Committed to the upgradation of SMEs and wants to get all of them on digital platform. We wish that Tally continues its innovation in future such that it benefits more and more SMEs.”

Since its inception 3 decades ago, Tally has always been at the forefront of assisting the small and medium business owners with automating their accounting, inventory and compliance needs. Today, the brand has successfully automated daily business operations for nearly 2 million SMEs globally.