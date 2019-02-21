Tally Solutions’ TX Partner Velocity Infovision Conducts Workshop for SMEs in Pune

Tally Solutions’ TX partner Velocity Infovision conducted a successful workshop ‘Step up’ for SMEs in Pune. The workshop was an initiative under Tally Xcelerator (TX)program. Velocity Infovision is one of the premium consulting organizations, striving towards supporting SMEs and mid-sized corporates in designing their goals, training their manpower and building next level leadership. The workshop was held in Pune and was attended by close to 100 business owners from diverse sectors. The program focused on creating successful organisations by mentoring and creating effective processes to achieve business growth.

With the TX Program, Tally aims to build focus on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that play an important role in the country’s economy. The training module will be beneficial to SMEs in terms of improved strategic, operational & technical skills. The content includes management skills and practices which will help improve the business performance of SMEs.

Anchoring the event, Virendra Ingle, Founder & Director, Velocity Infovision said, “Tally has taken a great initiative by launching the Tally Xcelerator program and we are happy to be associated with them for the development of the SME community in the country. The purpose of this unique program for the SMEs is to create a network and a platform for realising the important challenges of business and get solutions through learning, practise, referring to best industrial practices and mentoring effectively. The program is open for all entrepreneurs who are aspiring for growth.”

On the occasion, Joyce Ray, India Business Head, Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd said, “With the TX initiative our aim is to upscale and up-skill the businesses which can ultimately contribute towards the growth of the country’s economy. We have been fortunate to have very capable TX partners in every state to ensure that we reach out to the maximum number of SMEs in the country and help and guide them in their progress and development. Tally is closely associated with the SME community and understands the challenges that this segment needs to navigate in day-to-day operations. Through such workshops, we are aiding businesses to achieve growth, success and stability”.

Since the launch of the initiative, Tally along with its TX partners have conducted over a 100 sessions across the country. TX program’s aims to help SMEs realize their trade and investment opportunities and become competitive in both the domestic and global market. This will also help to broaden their competencies, sharpen their leadership skills and expand their knowledge to become more profitable.