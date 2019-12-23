Tally Solutions Encourages Automation of Electrical Industry in Hyderabad

Tally Solutions, the country’s leading business software provider hosted the first of its kind seminar to address the Electrical Industry in Hyderabad. The events focussed on the importance of automation for business growth. The seminar was attended by several business owners from the sector with active participation in discussion around automated accounting, inventory and compliance management.

The electrical machinery industry is highly fragmented primarily catering to the power sector. The small and medium businesses have a significant presence in the electrical machinery industry, with an estimated share of around 35 percent. In fact, approximately 3000 electrical traders are based in Hyderabad and the segment is expected to increase in the coming years with the government’s thrust on the power industry.

Bhuwan Ranjan, General Manager- South Zone, Tally Solution said “Hyderabad is a significant contributor to the electrical equipment sector. The segment has grown significantly over the years and coupled with the right resources and the use of technology, the potential is immense. We at Tally, aim to highlight the importance and various benefits automation can bring to the sector. To enable a stronger outreach, we have collaborated with the local associations to emphasize on the subject. We also work with Chartered Accountants who directly engage with these businesses and can help impart the importance of digitization to these businesses.”

The event conducted in association with Secunderabad Electrical Trader Association (SETA) focussed on distribution machinery which involves circuit breakers, switch gears and control gears. Mr. Sanjay Dugar, President, SETA said, “Gone are the days when you have time to operate business manually. It is impossible to scale without automation. Automation reduces the employee’s effort and saves time. Apart from that it removes human errors.”

With this event, Tally aims to educate the segment on benefits of automation, and how it can help them grow & become fully compliant. The immediate benefits the segment can harness with the use of automation include manage outstanding, payables & receivables, cash flow projection, maintaining inventory, price list, e-way Bill, reconciliation of Inputs tac credit etc. In addition, the various reports on cash, stock and tax management available in Tally, also assist in taking critical business decisions confidently.