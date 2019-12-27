Tally Solutions Encourages Automation of Auto Parts Industry in Jharkhand

Tally Solutions hosted the first of its kind seminar to address the Auto Parts traders on the importance of automation for their business growth. The event which is the first in the series of events was presided by Mr. R D Singh, President, Federation of All India Automobile Spare Parts Dealers’ Associations (FADA). The seminar was attended by several business owners from the sector with active participation in discussion around automated accounting, inventory and compliance management.

Jharkhand currently has approximately over 5000 traders in the auto parts sector which contributes to around 35% of the state’s economy. Through these events, Tally aims to emphasize the role of technology in daily business practices to further the growth of the sector. In addition to these events which will be conducted along with local associations across the state, the company also plans to employ local service camps to address specific business requirements and cluster activities to engage at the grass root level.

Mr. Sudipta Datta, General Manager- East Zone, Tally Solutions said, “The auto parts segment in the state has immense potential to grow and the traders over the years have taken every measure to make that happen. However, the adoption of technology still stands to a mere 40%. Our attempt at Tally is to introduce the community with benefits they can harness through automation of their business practices. For instance, automation ensures that you get all critical information related to your stock like availability of current stock, pending orders, fast- and slow-moving items, customers brand preference etc. These being some of the significant things for an auto parts trader, the productivity is bound to increase.”

Mr. R D Singh, President, Federation of All India Automobile Spare Parts Dealers’ Associations who was the chief guest at the event said, “Days of manual accounting are gone. Now it is very important to adopt automation not only to grow but also to survive in this competitive market where you need multiple data points to take decision. Tally has been helping the small businesses in India to automate since long. Even Tally’s contribution in simplifying and rolling out GST across the country was enormous. It is high time to adopt automation and become fully compliant.”

Some of the immediate benefits that the traders can obtain include better inventory management, control over outstanding, efficient cash management, being compliant, knowing their customer preference etc. In addition, the various reports on cash, stock and tax management available in Tally also assist in taking critical business decisions confidently. Tally is present across all major cities in the state through its partner ecosystem who are product experts and are assisting businesses across sectors and industries in their journey towards automation.