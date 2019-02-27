Tally Solutions emphasizes on the need of technology for SMEs at the ASSOCHAM National Conference on GST 2.0

Tally Solutions participated in the national conference on GST 2.0 – recent developments and way ahead organized by ASSOCHAM. The conference discussed on the changes in the GST law and its impact on industry and provided valuable insights on digital transformation in the GST era. Adding value to the ongoing discussion, Tally Solutions highlighted the importance of automation for SMEs and the need for technology to evolve to assist SMEs better.

Tally Solutions has been closely associated with ASSOCHAM, one of the apex trade associations of India, for many years. With a focus to make SMEs technologically superior and provide innovation for their businesses to prosper, Tally is continuously innovating its product to make it simpler, faster, reliable and flexible.

Speaking at the conference on the importance of technology in GST era Aravind KS – Head, Evangelization, Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd said, “GST is a technology led law and hence it is imperative for SMEs to understand the importance for technology in conducting their business. One of the most crucial aspect for any business is to be fully compliant by adhering to multiple GST regulations and it becomes extremely difficult without technology. With GST progressing on the path of technology, the software industry also needs to work towards creating the technology that supports SMEs in their growth.”

He further added, “Amongst a plethora of benefits that GST has brought, being able to upload invoices 24*7, access of that data to the buyers and sellers and being able to lock it when finalized, eligibility of input credit has encouraged businesses to be compliant proactively, which earlier was done only as a measure to follow regulations. This change in the mindset and the way businesses operate will go a long way in creating an environment for businesses to thrive and grow.”

At the conference Tally reached out to over 100 businesses through the zone it had set up. The company highlighted how automation can enhance the daily operations of businesses thereby increasing the efficiency and productivity of the overall business. The zone saw active participation in understanding the product and benefits it brings in terms of simplicity in business management.