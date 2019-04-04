Tally Education launches e-Content for Tally Certification

Tally Education Pvt Ltd. announced the launch of e-Content for its popular Tally Certifications. The digital content has been made available for all levels of certifications – Basic (TallyACE), Advanced (TallyPRO and GST Using Tally), and Expert level (TallyGURU). This was announced during a partner meet organized for Rajasthan.

e-Content on Tally Certification is an endeavour to provide enriched content to candidates in eBook and video formats. Enabling candidates access to digital content will help them learn across multiple devices, access content even when offline, and learn through multiple videos embedded into the digital books. Each candidate gets their own login to the candidate portal and will be able to access the e-Content through this. In addition to content provided by Tally, the faculty can also add their own notes to share with their students, create assignments and track the learning of students.

The partner meet for Rajasthan was to recognise and felicitate the top performing partners in the state. The event also helped partners understand more about conducive and collaborative growth plans and engage with Mr. Manish Chowdhary, CEO of Tally Education along with senior executives of the company.

Mr. Manish Chowdhary, CEO, Tally Education said, “Our large network of partners play a crucial role in improving employability of youth through Tally Certifications. The availability of digital content will improve their reach, and allow students a more engaging mode of learning, thus making a difference in the lives of most candidates. Frequent changes in law requires regular update to the learning content and e-content will allow these changes to be available easily. The digital content may also be used by colleges in future as digital textbook for commerce and management students.”

Tally Certification establishes a benchmark for the candidate and the employer in terms of the skill on domain as well as application, ranging from basic to expert level. Tally Education offers a wide range of industry endorsed professional certification on computerized accounting and Tally – TallyACE, TallyPRO, TallyGURU & GST using Tally and academic certification – Financial Accounting using Tally and Basics of Tally.

Tally Education Pvt Ltd, a group company of Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd., is the only entity authorised to issue certifications on Tally. The company has been actively working on several initiatives directed at promoting vocational education and skill development in the country. TEPL has built a strong partner network of 1200+ Tally Institute of Learning (TIL). Tally Certifications are now offered in more than 1000 colleges and more than 500 towns and cities across the country.