Taiwan Expo Opens in New Delhi

Taiwan Expo Opens at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi scheduled for May 16-17-18, 2019. The main focus of the expo will be Smart Cities, Smart Healthcare, Taiwanese Lifestyle, Taiwanese Agriculture, Taiwan Green Tech and Education, Culture and Tourism. In addition to the expo, Taiwan Expo will also see a host of industry forums like Taiwan-India Medical Cooperation Forum and Air Quality Management and Pollution Control Forum, covering topics such air pollution control and healthcare.



The forums will offer the audience an opportunity to learn about Taiwan’s current industrial development and the areas in which the two countries can cooperate in the future. The rich exhibition content and professional seminars offered by Taiwan Expo 2019 means that the Indian visitors can learn about Taiwan in a comprehensive and in-depth manner. Taiwan Expo sees the participation of 150 exhibitors showcasing their state-of-the-art products through 230 booths. The show is open between 10 AM to 6 PM and entry free for all.

