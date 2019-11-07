Taiwan Excellence launches TechLOlogy Superstars – A digital talent hunt for next-gen performers with comic excellence

Taiwan Excellence announces ‘the first chapter of ‘TechLOlogy Superstars’ – A Hunt for best performers with comic excellence. Taiwan Excellence, known for its remarkable innovative technology that adds brilliance to the lives of people aims to add a dash of laughter by combining technology with comedy. The registrations for the talent hunt kick-starts today and will be open till 20th November 2019. TechLOlogy Superstars seeks to create a stronger connect by creating a large talent hunt platform in India for aspiring comedians.

Joining the jury-panel this year is Mumbai’s acclaimed comedian Mandar Bhide. An engineer and comedian by profession, he holds the unique distinction of being the only Indian comic who can perform in 4 different languages. The top 10 finalists will perform in front of a live audience. Best videos will be released on various TE social media platforms. Top 5 with the most likes, shares, and comments on social media will be announced the winner with a grand prize of INR 2 Lakhs and the top 4 receiving INR 50 thousand each.

Apart from this, the popular mobile video making app TikTok will also be part of the brand building process. Revolving around engaging themes that explore the relevance and integration of technology in our daily lives, the performances will be an amalgamation of comedy and technology that range from ‘Why Indians love online shopping’ to ‘how technology has replaced the quintessential bhajan singer from Indian homes ‘ or ‘love in the times of dating apps’.

To take the contest a step further, Taiwan Excellence has selected its most innovative brands such as Advantech, Acer, Optoma, Avermedia, Feca amongst others to be used by interested participants in their performance. TechLOlogy Superstars have taken on board popular radio station – Radio City as their radio partner.

Commenting on the contest, Mandar Bhide – Mentor and Jury, TechLOlogy Superstars, said, “We are extremely excited to launch the TechLOlogy contest in India and I’m confident we will be seeing extraordinary talent this year. Taiwan excellence is owning up to the space of acknowledging the social trend of comedy meeting technology. India being one of the thriving markets for technology and comedy, TechLOlogy contest will give people a chance to explore the humorous side of technology and it’s impact on our lives.