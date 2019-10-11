TAC Security Named Company of the Year by Golden Bridge Awards 2019

TAC Security has won three silvers and one bronze awards at the Golden Bridge Awards 2019. The company bagged each in the following categories: “Company of the Year” in Security Cloud/SaaS (11 – 2,499 Employees), “Company of the Year” in Security Services (11 – 2,499 Employees), and a silver for “Startup of the Year” in Cyber Security Products. It was also named as for “Startup of the Year” in the Cyber Security Services category.

TAC Security won the recognition for its path breaking work in securing organizations and governments from an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape. What makes its victory even more remarkable is the fact that it is the only Indian cybersecurity company to have featured at the world’s premier “Business Awards”.

Golden Bridge Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring the best companies in every major industry, from large to small and new start-ups in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin-America, and best new products and services, best innovations, management and teams and women in business from all over the world.

Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO of TAC Security, said, “Earning recognition at Golden Bridge Awards 2019 is a moment of great pride for us. It is a testament to TAC Security’s commitment to providing best-in-class vulnerability management and application security services to corporate and government organizations across the world. We hope to continue augmenting our offerings to better prepare organizations for future disruptions in the space.”

The latest win further highlights the differentiation that TAC Security is delivering through innovative offerings such as ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework), an AI-based vulnerability management platform. This unique approach is why, in addition to servicing several corporate giants in India and the US, it is also the first Indian cyber security company to be involved in policymaking and strategizing of the cyber security policies for a sensitive law enforcement agency in the United States of America.