T-FORCE XCALIBUR RGB gaming memory has won the 2019 German IF Design Award

T-FORCE gaming memory from TEAMGROUP goes beyond the limit and receives international awards again. After receiving COMPUTEX Golden Pin Design Award last year, T-FORCE XCALIBUR RGB gaming memory has won the iF International Design Award again earlier this year. The award-winning T-FORCE XCALIBUR RGB gaming memory has the Taiwan utility model patent (number: M565883). This memory is incomparable as a king’s sword and it shines globally with its excellent all-round design.

The German iF Product Design Award is known as the Oscar Award in design field. This globally well-known product design award was founded in 1953 and it is also the world’s top design quality indicator. This year, the German IF Award has gathered the world’s top 67 international jury members and received 6375 entries from 52 countries. The T-FORCE XCALIBUR won the award over numerous outstanding entries. A remarkable result like this, once again proves the T-FORCE gaming memory has both top performance and a solid design strength that can stun everyone in the world stage.

The T-FORCE XCALIBUR RGB gaming memory combines the design concept of the 120° ultra-wide-angle force flow effect and unique totem element to create an all new visual effect. The full range luminous area that covers the memory and the asymmetry light guide are extremely eye-catching. There are up to 8 types of built in lighting effects which can be controlled through the T-FORCE BLITZ software, for consumers to create their own style. The T-FORCE XCALIBUR RGB gaming memory is built in with selected OEM IC chips that can provide extreme performance and excellent overclocking capability. Perfect both inside and outside, the T-FORCE is an immortal king in gaming.