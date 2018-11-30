Syska launches Smart Plug and WiFi Spike Buster to convert homes into smart homes

After entering the smart home segment recently, Syska Group, a leading FMEG brand with the best innovations in technology adds two new innovative products to its catalogue. It announced the launch of two smart products: Syska Smart Plug with Power Meter and Syska Wi-Fi Spike Buster that can convert simple/ regular devices into smart devices. Syska smart plug and spike buster can convert any connected regular product into a smart product. The smart plug and smart spike buster are aesthetically designed which gives home or office a complete makeover with its fine and classy look.

The Syska Smart Plug with Power Meter comes with the promise of making your life comfortable. With just one click through Syska Smart Home App you can control any connected device using Syska Smart Plug with Power Meter. You can switch on/off your device through one tap from the Syska Smart Home App. It comes with a timer feature that allows you to schedule the connected device via app. The plug sends a notification on your smartphone as soon as the connected device gets overheated. The power meter is enabled to monitor voltage consumption of any device ever connected with the Syska Smart Plug. All the data ever collected by the power meter can be accessed via the Syska Smart Home App.

Syska Wi-Fi enabled Spike Buster takes automation and safety to a whole new level. It protects your sensitive devices from voltage spikes. You can control the electronic devices using voice control or using by Alexa/Google/Syska Smart Home App. All your electronic devices plugged into this spike guard can be turned on and off with your voice or by using your smart phone. SYSKA Spike Buster comes with 3 Universal Power Sockets, 4 USB Charging Ports which can accommodate devices ranging from a Smartphone to a laptop.

The 3 universal sockets make it easy to operate any three different devices all at once, through the Syska Smart Home app. Syska Spike buster protects your electronic device from short circuits, voltage spikes and overheating of your devices. The Surge & Spike Protection offer surge suppression or voltage spikes suppression so that your devices do not get damaged. The Child Safety Protective Shutter protects young children from accidentally putting their fingers into the sockets.