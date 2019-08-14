Syska launches Multi core wires under Wires and Cables Segment

Syska Group has launched a variety of multi-core cables in the Indian market. The company is manufacturing these new range of cables at its state-of-the-art facility in Rewari and will match the highest European safety standards making them the safest choice in the market. Syska is marketing these products at pan India level under the brand name Syska Wires & Cables through the company’s wide distribution network and retail presence.

Syska’s Multi-Core sheathed cables are manufactured as per IS 694:2010, in sizes from 0.50 sq.mm to 10 sq.mm and from 2 core upto 4 cores. The conductors have greater than 99.95% pure bare copper with more than 100% conductivity, are annealed and bunched together and insulated with a FR PVC compound with high insulation resistance and dielectric strength. The multi-core cables have wide range of application in machine tools, appliances, control panels, machineries and across industry verticals. Syska wires and cables are RoHS3 compliant and are manufactured using Indo-European technologies making them environmentally friendly.

Commenting on the launch, Rajesh Uttamchandani, Director, Syska Group said, “The wires and cables segment is booming in India owing to the growing demand for power and light. We at Syska believe in offering products that match global standards in terms of quality and security. With the launch of Syska Multi-Core cables, we are offering consumers the technologically advanced product available in the market.”