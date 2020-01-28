Synopsys and Finastra Partner to Secure Financial Services App Ecosystem

Synopsys, Inc. and Finastra announced a partnership establishing an application security validation program for FusionFabric.cloud, Finastra’s open platform for developing, deploying and consuming financial applications. The program, powered by the Synopsys Software Integrity Group, ensures that all applications offered via the FusionFabric.cloud FusionStore have passed thorough vigorous security testing assessments.

“By partnering with Synopsys on our application validation program, we’re creating a win-win solution for financial institutions and Fintech developers,” said Nir Valtman, head of product and data security at Finastra. “Financial institutions can streamline the onboarding process for new applications and bring innovation to market faster, and Fintech providers get third-party validation from an industry-leading application security company.”

FusionFabric.cloud is a scalable, open, and collaborative development platform that enables Fintech providers to create and bring applications to market faster. Synopsys will help validate the security posture of all applications on boarded to FusionFabric.cloud, using solutions that include static application security testing, software composition analysis, penetration testing, and code reviews.

“In today’s dynamic threat landscape, security is a requisite component of innovation, especially in the Fintech space,” said Steve McDonald, co-general manager of the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. “The application validation program leverages Synopsys’ security testing technology and expertise to ensure that applications published on the FusionFabric.cloud platform are designed, developed, and deployed with the highest standards for security. The net result is that Fintech providers can focus on delivering innovative solutions rapidly, and their financial services customers can rely on them with confidence.”

Early adopters of the platform, who have already completed the application validation program, include Allied Payment Network and Monotto.

“The FusionFabric.cloud platform has provided us with inroads to Finastra’s client base, and has driven demand for the RoboSave app, our automated savings tool,” said Christian Ruppe, CEO and Co-Founder, Monotto. “By going through Synopsys’ rigorous validation process before being made available on the FusionStore, banks have peace of mind that RoboSave meets the highest standards for security.”