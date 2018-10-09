Synology Unveils “RackStation RS1219+” offering Storage Scalability

Synology Inc. launches RackStation RS1219+, a brand new Synology 2U 8-bay NAS featuring storage scalability and M.2 SSD support to supercharge its performance. With its compact chassis design, RS1219+ is capable of fitting in a 2-post or wall mount rack and is perfect for small as well as medium-sized businesses to jump-start their businesses without a substantial investment in building a Data Center.

Since the Total cost of ownership (TCO) is a critical factor and needs to be considered when starting a business. The storage solution one buys not only needs to be comprehensive but also economical as well. Featuring the capability to fit in a 2-post rack due to its 12-inch depth, RS1219+ allows running a business from limited space without unnecessary investment in rail kits or server facilities.

“We see the demand for creating mini data centers when available space is limited, especially for the growing businesses,” said Katarina Shao, Product Manager at Synology Inc.

“The storage capacity of RS1219+ can be upgraded to 144 TB when connected to one RX418 expansion unit, providing growing companies with a data storage solution that scales with their business. It can be upgraded to enhance performance and reduce latency by using M.2 SATA SSD caching with a dual M.2 SSD adapter card via the PCIe slot without occupying the front drive bay” added Shao.

RS1219+ runs on DiskStation Manager, the advanced and intuitive operating system for Synology NAS devices, with quality applications offered to enhance data security and work efficiency. Synology has received numerous media accolades, topping the mid-range NAS category in TechTarget’s storage solution survey and winning PC Mag Readers’ Choice seven years in a row.

Synology’s Extended Warranty add-on service (EW202) can be purchased together with RS1219+, available in select regions worldwide, to provide up to five years of hardware warranty coverage.