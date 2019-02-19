SYNOLOGY TO BROADEN ITS INDIA PRESENCE IN 2019

Synology discussed on empowering individuals and businesses with solid streamlined and smart solutions for evolving digital world at New Delhi. At the briefing, in addition to global statistics and technology directions, Synology presented 2018 business updates and latest investments & plans for India in 2019.

In the meeting the discussion points are global markets Synology experienced 20% growth while in India it has been a growth of 90%. Synology has introduced several new NAS models for both consumers and Businesses. Synology has a good footprint in the major cities in India. 2018 was a favorable year for Synology as there was a high demand for Synology products. In 2019 Q1 Synology has the following NAS Products to be rolled out for India like RS1619xs+, DS1019+, DS2419+ and DS1819+.

“Synology has integrated artificial intelligence on the likes of its smart photo sorting app, Moment, hard drive failure prediction app, Storage Manager, and deep video analytics empowered app, Surveillance Station. The significant amount of resource that Synology allocated on developing artificial intelligence into Synology NAS is to ensure we turn your regular storage products into a smart device.” said Mike Shay, Sales account manager of India, Synology Inc.

Founded in 2003, Synology creates network-attached storage (NAS), IP surveillance solutions, and network equipment that transform the way users manage data, conduct surveillance, and manage network in the cloud era. Synology hardware NAS products are powered by a self-developed, award-winning operating system, DiskStation Manager (DSM), with over a hundred of add-on applications and many more upcoming ones thanks to our vigorous development team. Synology is ranked #1 by TechTarget’s midrange NAS survey and have sold millions of products across 100 countries.