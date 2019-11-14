Synology Releases Active Backup for Business 2.1 to Protect Microsoft Hyper-V

Synology Inc. released an update to Active Backup for Business, an integrated backup solution that protects your business workloads, with new support for Microsoft Hyper-V virtual machine backup. Users with compatible Synology NAS can now back up unlimited Windows PCs, physical servers, file servers, and virtual machines running on VMware and Hyper-V.

“Synology Active Backup Suite has been gaining favor among our enterprise customers since its launch,” said Jenn Yeh, Product Marketing Manager at Synology. “Active Backup for Business has been downloaded over 150,000 times in less than a year. With the support of Hyper-V, we further meet enterprises’ demands for virtual environment backup. We will continue to support more platforms so that businesses can centrally back up distributed workloads in an easy and efficient way, minimizing the cost of digital asset protection.”

Key features include:

• Hyper-V support: Back up virtual machines running on Microsoft Hyper-V 2016 and 2019 without installing any backup agents.

• Windows Server 2019 support: Active Backup for Business now extends data protection of physical server to the latest Windows Server version.

• Event-triggered backup task for Windows PC: Backup tasks can be triggered by specific events such as computer screen locks, bootups, or logouts, ensuring data protection in any work scenarios.

• Flexible backup schedule: Supports backup window configuration to let you specify available time slots to perform scheduled backups during off-peak hours.

• Simplified mass deployment for Windows PC: Leveraging the integration with Microsoft AD and self-defined parameters, the administrator can deploy PC agent installations and auto-logins to users in the background, making mass deployment easier for enterprises.

• Manual volume restore: Select and restore a backup volume to any disk in PCs or physical servers when performing bare-metal recovery.