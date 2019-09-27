Synology Presents A Transcending Approach To Modern Data Management And Protection

Synology announced a series of innovations at the event in India, presenting DiskStation Manager (DSM) 7.0, which comes with several updates on the most notably packages – Synology Drive and Active Backup for Business.

“More and more companies and organizations are operating across physical, virtual, and cloud platforms. This phenomenon presents a tremendous challenge to IT departments for ensuring the safety of the growing data and collaborate efficiently in this cross-platform environment.” said Mike Shay, Sales Manager, Synology Inc. “To tackle these problems, Synology provides Active Backup for Business and Synology Drive.”

Synology Drive

Synology Drive provides an integrated file syncing, sharing experience into on-premises file servers and combines the flexibility of the cloud. Files can be access via mainstream browsers, mobile devices, FTP, WebDAV, and SMB.Storage capacity is scalable to up to 180 drives.

New features in Synology Drive include On-demand Sync, which allows files to be downloaded to users’ computer only upon request to reduce local storage consumption, while keeping the full sync directory up-to-date. In addition, the Drive ShareSync package is able to sync files between multiple NAS devices, facilitating cross-site file collaboration. As for backing up PC’s files to Synology NAS, users now have the flexibility to choose between scheduled or continuous backup.

Active Backup for Business

Active Backup for Business is a one-stop backup solution which consolidates backup tasks for VMware, Windows PC & Windows Server, Office 365 & G Suite to Synology NAS – and lets users manage from one simple console. Backup time and storage capacity can be reduced effectively with incremental backup and global deduplication technology