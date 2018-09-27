Synology launches Surveillance Station 8.2 LiveCam Security Camera App in India

Synology Inc launched “Surveillance Station 8.2”, a brand new LiveCam Security Camera App that instantly turns a phone into an IP camera. The iOS version is available at Apple Store and the Android version will be released this October. The revamped DS offers higher performance, along with the addition of IP speakers to the hardware support list. The next generation of Application Center offers greater flexibility for application management.

“With the combination of LiveCam on iOS and the brand new DS cam, Surveillance Station has entered a mobile era of transforming the phone into a security camera and having its video recordings accessible by DS cam. Features like Smart Time Lapse, Dual Authentication and support for IP speakers make Surveillance Station the project-ready solution,” said Ivan Chang, Product Manager at Synology Inc.