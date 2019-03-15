SYNOLOGY Launches DiskStation DS1019+ for Small Offices & IT Enthusiasts

Synology Inc. launched DiskStation DS1019+, a 5-bay desktop NAS with excellent performance and scalability, right for small offices and IT enthusiasts.

“For professional home or SOHO users, it’s always struggling to find a NAS server providing outstanding performance, scalability, and applicability at the same time. DS1019+ eliminates all your concerns with a compact chassis design,” said Kevin Meng, product manager of Synology Inc. “Featuring a quad-core processor, 8GB memory and dual M.2 NVMe SSD slots, DS1019+ allows you to create SSD cache without occupying any drive trays. Its dual-channel 4K video transcoding capability and scalable storage design also make it an ideal option for multimedia applications, perfectly suitable for ultra HD video streaming among all of your devices.”

DS1019+’s scale-up design allows a seamless storage expansion with minimal effort, making it an ideal server for file sharing, data backup, and recovery. Pre-loaded with dual-channel 8GB memory and NVMe SSD cache support, DS1019+ provides sufficient horsepower for I/O intensive applications and virtualization deployment.

Supporting dual-channel, real-time 4K video transcoding, DS1019+ provides a remarkable experience in ultra HD video streaming and sharing. You can also enjoy the image recognition technology with Synology Moments, automatically organizing your precious memories effortlessly. DS1019+ runs on DiskStation Manager, the advanced and intuitive operating system for Synology NAS devices, with various applications offered to enhance work productivity.